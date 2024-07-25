Top 25 cardiac hospitals in US: Newsweek

Newsweek has partnered with research firm Statista to release its annual ranking of the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac care.

The list was compiled by surveying health care professionals and hospital managers working in cardiology. Their responses were considered along with hospital quality metrics, patient experience surveys and an analysis of whether the facilities use patient-reported outcome measures to improve care. Read more about the methodology here.

The 25 best cardiac hospitals in the U.S., per Newsweek:

1. Mayo Clinic- Rochester (Minn.)

2. Cleveland Clinic/Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute

3. Massachusetts General Hospital/Corrigan Minehan Heart Center (Boston)

4. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

5. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center/Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)

6. The Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

7. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care - Stanford Hospital

8. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

9. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

10. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

11. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

12. Houston Methodist Hospital

13. UCLA Health - Ronald Reagan Medical Center (Los Angeles)

14. University of Michigan (Ann Arbor) Health

15. Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania - Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia)

16. Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

17. University of Chicago Medical Center

18. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

19. Mayo Clinic- Jacksonville (Fla.)

20. Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)

21. Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

22. Mayo Clinic- Phoenix

23. Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston)

24. Abbott Northwestern Hospital (Minneapolis)

25. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)