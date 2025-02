Shenango Valley Cardiology Consultants has affiliated with Meadville (Pa.) Medical Center, according to a Feb. 24 report from The Business Journal.

Shenango Valley Cardiology Consultants has practice locations in Hermitage, Pa., and Hubbard, Ohio.

The affiliation was effective Feb. 17.

Meadville Medical Center is a health system with more than 30 locations across Pennsylvania and Ohio, according to its website.