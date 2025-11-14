Lurie Children’s expands mobile cardiology access

Chicago-based Lurie Children’s Hospital is expanding its cardiology outreach through a mobile health unit aimed at improving access to care in underserved neighborhoods.

Pediatric cardiologist Lindsey Gakenheimer-Smith, MD, Alan Nugent, MD, section head of interventional cardiac catheterization, and Olivia Kingsinger, RN, BSN, lead the mobile program, which aims to deliver general cardiology, preventive cardiology and electrophysiology services in communities with limited access to specialty care, according to a Nov. 7 system news release.

Transportation and location barriers have been a leading factor behind appointment cancellations and missed follow-ups in recent years. Meeting patients where they are aims to reduce those barriers and prevent adverse outcomes, according to the release.

Cardiology services are scheduled to expand further in spring 2026, when the program begins monthly visits to the Austin Hope Center, located in one of the most underserved areas of the city. It will join five other specialties and affiliated providers from Lurie Children’s serving the area.