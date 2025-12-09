How a cardiovascular ASC expanded EP access in 2025

Amanda Ryan, DO, interventional cardiologist and CEO of the Carlsbad-based Advanced Heart and Vascular Center of New Mexico, joined Becker’s to discuss her center’s 2025 milestone of expanding access to advanced arrhythmia care by bringing electrophysiology services in-house.

Editor’s note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Question: What’s something your ASC accomplished in 2025 that you’re especially proud of? How did you make it happen, and what lessons might be helpful to peers?

Dr. Amanda Ryan: As a single specialty rural cardiovascular ASC, we were successful in forming a partnership to bring electrophysiology services to our wide, underserved rural patient base. Atrial fibrillation and heart failure are epidemic, and our patients would routinely need to travel 3 to 4 hours for advanced care in these areas.

Partnering with national leading electrophysiologists through an initiative focused on leveraging technology with physician skill to provide enhanced access to advanced arrhythmia care has been our major focus of 2025. This included a well-planned-out and dedicated training program over the past 6 months focused on creating workflows and staff education. It also coincided with the development of a focused atrial fibrillation clinic model to improve access and standardization of guideline based treatment options.