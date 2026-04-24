Dr. Eugene Braunwald, the ‘father of modern cardiology,’ dies at 96

Eugene Braunwald, MD, often referred to as the “father of modern cardiology” has died at age 96.

Dr. Braunwald has more than 1,000 publications in peer-reviewed journals, and his research expanded knowledge of heart disease, particularly in congestive heart disease, valvular heart disease and coronary artery disease, according to an April 23 news release from the American Heart Association.

In 1999, the AHA established the Eugene Braunwald Academic Mentorship Award, which honors individuals with a sustained record of excellence in teaching and mentoring the next generation of faculty researchers, educators and health care professionals.

Generations of AHA‑supported investigators, clinicians and academic leaders were trained by Dr. Braunwald or guided by the clinical trial standards and mentorship models he helped establish.

“Few people have shaped cardiovascular medicine so profoundly or for so long as Dr. Eugene Braunwald,” Nancy Brown, CEO of the AHA, said in the release. “For generations of discovery, his contributions helped define modern cardiology and strengthened the foundation on which today’s breakthroughs stand. His legacy lives on not only in these medical discoveries, but in the people he inspired and mentored, including many leaders who continue to shape cardiovascular care today.”

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