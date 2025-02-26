Christus Health receives $2.74M for cardiac surgery center

San Antonio-based Christus Children's Hospital has earned a $2.74 million grant for a pediatric cardiac surgery center, according to a Feb. 25 report from News4 San Antonio.

The grant included a $1.5 million donation from The Max and Minnie Tomerlin Voelcker Fund, which has donated over $7.9 million to the hospital over the past 10 years, and will fund the development and opening of the new surgery center.

The new facility is expected to house monitors, ventilators, a technology integration system, and [extracorporeal membrane oxygenation] equipment for substituting heart and lung function.

Lastly, the new facility will double Christus' current cardiac operating capacity, and is expected to open in 2026, according to the report.