ACC, OpenEvidence partner to advance evidence-based cardiovascular care

By: Cameron Cortigiano

The American College of Cardiology has partnered with OpenEvidence to speed up the translation of research into clinical implementation. 

Through the strategic partnership, OpenEvidence users will have access to evidence-based medical content curated by the ACC, according to a Nov. 7 news release from the ACC.

OpenEvidence’s generative AI technology aims to improve clinical decision-making at point-of-care.

In addition, the ACC and OpenEvidence are forming a work group to assess knowledge gaps for cardiovascular care providers at the point of care to create educational materials to optimize AI in practice, the release said.

