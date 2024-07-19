3 cardiologists making waves

Here are three cardiologists that have made headlines this month, as reported by Becker's since July 2:

1. Quincy, Ill.-based invasive cardiologist Eliot Nissenbaum, DO, retired after treating patients in the area for 10 years. Dr. Nissenbaum served as Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health's outreach cardiologist, treating more than 2,000 patients yearly at area rural health clinics.

2. Prabodh Mehta, MD, a longtime cardiologist at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in Elizabethtown, Ky., retired following 34 years in the field. Dr. Mehta spent his career dedicated to cardiology, interventional cardiology and nuclear cardiology, studying techniques including rotational atherectomy, stenting procedures and advanced intravascular imaging.

3. Jon Kobashigawa, MD, director of the heart transplant program at Cedars-Sinai, assumed the role of president of the American Society of Transplantation.