What hospitals in 5 cities charge for colonoscopy & how it compares to an ASC

Finder compared the in-network base prices for 10 common medical procedures in the U.S. across five ZIP codes, in a report the firm published Jan. 25.

Here's what hospitals in five U.S. cities charge for a colonoscopy (45380):

Bell, Calif.: $651

Algonac, Mich.: $282

New York City: $978

Alexandria, Ohio: $417

Addison, Texas: $427

Note: These prices do not include facility fees or other service fees.

Using CMS' procedure price lookup tool, here's the amount patients pay for a colonoscopy in an ASC and a hospital outpatient department:

ASC: $142

HOPD: $241

