What hospitals in 5 cities charge for colonoscopy & how it compares to an ASC
Finder compared the in-network base prices for 10 common medical procedures in the U.S. across five ZIP codes, in a report the firm published Jan. 25.
Here's what hospitals in five U.S. cities charge for a colonoscopy (45380):
Bell, Calif.: $651
Algonac, Mich.: $282
New York City: $978
Alexandria, Ohio: $417
Addison, Texas: $427
Note: These prices do not include facility fees or other service fees.
Using CMS' procedure price lookup tool, here's the amount patients pay for a colonoscopy in an ASC and a hospital outpatient department:
ASC: $142
HOPD: $241
