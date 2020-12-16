Volumes dropping again as COVID-19 cases tick up — 10 specialties hit the hardest
Hospital volumes are falling again as COVID-19 cases continue to increase, according to data from Strata Decision Technologies.
Medscape reported on the data Dec. 16. Strata examined inpatient admissions for the two weeks ending on Nov. 28. Strata reports data from its 275 client hospitals.
Notably, inpatient admissions were down 6.2 percent from Nov. 14 and 2.1 percent from Oct. 28.
Concerning year-over-year volumes, here are 10 specialties that had the largest procedure declines:
ENT: -42.5 percent
Dermatology: -31 percent
Orthopedics: -28.2 percent
Gastroenterology: -24.3 percent
General surgery: -21.2 percent
Cardiology: -20 percent
Endocrine: -18.8 percent
Obstetrics: -15.6 percent
Nephrology: -15 percent
Oncology: -9.2 percent
More articles on surgery centers:
10 recent ASC leadership moves
Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights
Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.