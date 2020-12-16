Volumes dropping again as COVID-19 cases tick up — 10 specialties hit the hardest

Hospital volumes are falling again as COVID-19 cases continue to increase, according to data from Strata Decision Technologies.

Medscape reported on the data Dec. 16. Strata examined inpatient admissions for the two weeks ending on Nov. 28. Strata reports data from its 275 client hospitals.

Notably, inpatient admissions were down 6.2 percent from Nov. 14 and 2.1 percent from Oct. 28.

Concerning year-over-year volumes, here are 10 specialties that had the largest procedure declines:

ENT: -42.5 percent

Dermatology: -31 percent

Orthopedics: -28.2 percent

Gastroenterology: -24.3 percent

General surgery: -21.2 percent

Cardiology: -20 percent

Endocrine: -18.8 percent

Obstetrics: -15.6 percent

Nephrology: -15 percent

Oncology: -9.2 percent

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.