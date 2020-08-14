Volume levels for 18 provider specialties — Orthopedics still 18% below norm

While visits to dermatology, adult primary care and ophthalmology practices have reached or exceeded pre-pandemic levels, volumes for pulmonology, pediatric and orthopedic specialists are a ways from normal, according to a new report by researchers at Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University, Phreesia and The Commonwealth Fund.

Researchers analyzed changes in visit volume for 50,000-plus provider clients of Phreesia, a healthcare technology company. They have tracked changes through a series of updates in late April, mid-May and late June. The latest installment describes visit trends through Aug. 1.

Percent change in visits by provider specialty for the week starting July 26:

1. Dermatology: 8 percent

2. Ophthalmology: -2 percent

3. Adult primary care: -2 percent

4. Oncology: -3 percent

5. OB-GYN: -5 percent

6. Endocrinology: -6 percent

7. Rheumatology: -8 percent

8. Urology: - 8 percent

9. Surgery: -9 percent

10. Allergy/immunology: -12 percent

11. Behavioral health: -15 percent

12. Cardiology: -15 percent

13. Gastroenterology: -16 percent

14. ENT: -17 percent

15. Neurology: -17 percent

16. Orthopedics: -18 percent

17. Pediatrics: -26 percent

18. Pulmonology: -29 percent

Note: Data reflects all in-person visits and telemedicine visits. Visits for nurse practitioners and physician assistants were excluded, and urgent care center visits were excluded for adult primary care and pediatrics.

More articles on surgery centers:

