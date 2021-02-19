The 7 specialties most poised for growth: Physicians Thrive

Physicians Thrive released its "Physician Compensation Report 2020," providing an array of salary information.

The financial planning company used information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook, Doximity's "2019 Physician Compensation Report," information from salary.com, Merrit Hawkins' "2019 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" and Medscape's "2020 Compensation Overview."

Here are seven specialties with the largest projected demand increase through 2028:

Psychiatrists: 16 percent

Family practitioners: 10 percent

Surgeons: 8 percent

Anesthesiologists: 4 percent

Internists: 4 percent

OB-GYNs: 2 percent

Pediatricians: 2 percent

More articles on surgery centers:

Amazon's healthcare moves: 7 notes for ASCs and physicians

What ASC management company had the best 2020? & more — 9 ASC industry notes

3 joint-venture ASCs opened or announced in January

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.