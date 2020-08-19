The 30 least & most expensive states, territories for healthcare

WalletHub released its ranking of best states for healthcare Aug. 3, determining the best in the U.S.

WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and Washington, D.C., against 44 measures around cost, accessibility and outcomes to determine its rankings.

Here are the 20 most expensive states for healthcare:

1. Alaska

2. North Carolina

3. Oregon

4. Washington

5. Maine

6. Wyoming

7. Nebraska

8. Wisconsin

9. South Carolina

10. California

11. Idaho

12. New Hampshire

13. Florida

14. Connecticut

15. Louisiana

16. Colorado

17. Tennessee

18. Texas

19. Missouri

20. Arizona

Here are the 10 most affordable states and territories for healthcare:

1. Washington, D.C.

2. Montana

3. Maryland

4. Minnesota

5. Michigan

6. Rhode Island

7. North Dakota

8. Ohio

9. Kentucky

10. Kansas

