The 30 least & most expensive states, territories for healthcare
WalletHub released its ranking of best states for healthcare Aug. 3, determining the best in the U.S.
WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and Washington, D.C., against 44 measures around cost, accessibility and outcomes to determine its rankings.
Here are the 20 most expensive states for healthcare:
1. Alaska
2. North Carolina
3. Oregon
4. Washington
5. Maine
6. Wyoming
7. Nebraska
8. Wisconsin
9. South Carolina
10. California
11. Idaho
12. New Hampshire
13. Florida
14. Connecticut
15. Louisiana
16. Colorado
17. Tennessee
18. Texas
19. Missouri
20. Arizona
Here are the 10 most affordable states and territories for healthcare:
1. Washington, D.C.
2. Montana
3. Maryland
4. Minnesota
5. Michigan
6. Rhode Island
7. North Dakota
8. Ohio
9. Kentucky
10. Kansas
