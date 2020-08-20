The 20 worst & best states, territories for access to healthcare

WalletHub released its ranking of best states for healthcare Aug. 3, determining the best in the U.S.

WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and Washington, D.C., against 44 measures around cost, accessibility and outcomes to determine its rankings.

Here are the 10 states and territories with the best access for healthcare:

1. Washington, D.C.

2. Maine

3. North Dakota

4. Massachusetts

5. Minnesota

6. Kentucky

7. Rhode Island

8. Wisconsin

9. Pennsylvania

10. Vermont

Here are the 10 states with the worst access for healthcare:

1. Georgia

2. Arizona

3. Virginia

4. Texas

5. Idaho

6. Alabama

7. North Carolina

8. Utah

9. Nevada

10. Florida

