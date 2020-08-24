The 10 states, territories with the most & fewest physicians per capita

WalletHub released its ranking of best states for healthcare Aug. 3, determining the best in the U.S.

WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and Washington, D.C., against 44 measures around cost, accessibility and outcomes to determine its rankings.

Here are the five states and territories with the most physicians per capita:

1. Washington, D.C.

2. Massachusetts

3. Rhode Island

4. New York

5. Connecticut

Here are the five states with the fewest physicians per capita:

1. Idaho

2. Wyoming

3. Nevada

4. Montana

5. Mississippi

