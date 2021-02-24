How volumes declined for 20 specialties during the COVID-19 pandemic: The Commonwealth Fund
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on patient volumes, according to a Feb. 22 report from The Commonwealth Fund.
Visits declined for all specialties examined by the organization.
Percent decline by specialty:
Pediatrics: 27 percent
Pulmonology: 27 percent
ENT: 25 percent
Physical medicine: 25 percent
Dermatology: 22 percent
Cardiology: 20 percent
Gastroenterology: 20 percent
Neurology: 19 percent
Podiatry: 18 percent
Ophthalmology: 18 percent
Allergy: 18 percent
Orthopedics: 16 percent
Surgery: 16 percent
Behavioral health: 15 percent
Urology: 14 percent
Oncology: 13 percent
Endocrinology: 11 percent
Adult primary care: 10 percent
Obstercis: 10 percent
Rheumatology: 8 percent
Note: The report compared the cumulative difference in patient visits over weeks 10 to 52 of the pandemic to the baseline week of March 1-7, 2020 The data is reflective of in-person and telemedicine visits but does not include urgent care center visits data. The Commonwealth Fund is liberal-leaning.
View the entire report here.
More articles on surgery centers:
Amazon's healthcare moves: 7 notes for ASCs and physicians
What ASC management company had the best 2020? & more — 9 ASC industry notes
3 joint-venture ASCs opened or announced in January
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.