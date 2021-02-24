How volumes declined for 20 specialties during the COVID-19 pandemic: The Commonwealth Fund

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on patient volumes, according to a Feb. 22 report from The Commonwealth Fund.

Visits declined for all specialties examined by the organization.

Percent decline by specialty:

Pediatrics: 27 percent

Pulmonology: 27 percent

ENT: 25 percent

Physical medicine: 25 percent

Dermatology: 22 percent

Cardiology: 20 percent

Gastroenterology: 20 percent

Neurology: 19 percent

Podiatry: 18 percent

Ophthalmology: 18 percent

Allergy: 18 percent

Orthopedics: 16 percent

Surgery: 16 percent

Behavioral health: 15 percent

Urology: 14 percent

Oncology: 13 percent

Endocrinology: 11 percent

Adult primary care: 10 percent

Obstercis: 10 percent

Rheumatology: 8 percent

Note: The report compared the cumulative difference in patient visits over weeks 10 to 52 of the pandemic to the baseline week of March 1-7, 2020 The data is reflective of in-person and telemedicine visits but does not include urgent care center visits data. The Commonwealth Fund is liberal-leaning.

View the entire report here.

More articles on surgery centers:

Amazon's healthcare moves: 7 notes for ASCs and physicians

What ASC management company had the best 2020? & more — 9 ASC industry notes

3 joint-venture ASCs opened or announced in January

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.