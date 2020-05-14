How COVID-19 affected 10 procedures

Strata Decision Technology used its National Patient and Procedure Volume Tracker to examine how the COVID-19 pandemic affected procedure volume for 28 specialties.

Researchers analyzed 2 million patient visits from 228 hospitals in 40 states over a two-week period in March and April in both 2019 and 2020.

These seven procedures all experienced volume losses:

Primary knee replacement: -99 percent

Lumbar/thoracic spinal fusion: -81 percent

Primary hip replacement: -79 percent

Diagnostic catheterization: -65 percent

Diagnostics: -60 percent

Percutaneous coronary intervention: -44 percent

Fracture repair: -38 percent

These three procedures experienced slight volume gains:

Baby deliveries: 1 percent

C-section: 2 percent

Mechanical ventilation: 24 percent

