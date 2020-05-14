How COVID-19 affected 10 procedures
Strata Decision Technology used its National Patient and Procedure Volume Tracker to examine how the COVID-19 pandemic affected procedure volume for 28 specialties.
Researchers analyzed 2 million patient visits from 228 hospitals in 40 states over a two-week period in March and April in both 2019 and 2020.
These seven procedures all experienced volume losses:
Primary knee replacement: -99 percent
Lumbar/thoracic spinal fusion: -81 percent
Primary hip replacement: -79 percent
Diagnostic catheterization: -65 percent
Diagnostics: -60 percent
Percutaneous coronary intervention: -44 percent
Fracture repair: -38 percent
These three procedures experienced slight volume gains:
Baby deliveries: 1 percent
C-section: 2 percent
Mechanical ventilation: 24 percent
More articles on surgery centers:
Surgery Partners Q1 revenue up 5.8%, received $45M in CARES Act funding: 6 details
How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares this week
Envision & ValueHealth grow through the COVID-19 pandemic & more — 10 ASC industry notes
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.