ASC growth + innovation amid COVID-19 — 5 valuable insights

As ASCs recover from pandemic-related standstills, "working with staff to regain volume and achieve financial stability will be a prime goal," according to OR Manager's "2020 Career & Salary Survey."

OR Manager, a company providing news and expert advice for healthcare leaders, received 69 usable responses from nurse managers of an ASC and from an external list.

Five takeaways on growth and innovation as ASCs move forward:

1. Just 11 percent of ASC leaders said they plan to expand their number of ORs in the next year.

2. For 60 percent of ASC leaders, data analytics is not used to help with surgery scheduling.

3. When asked whether artificial intelligence has influenced surgery and their organizations, 51 percent of ASC respondents said it hasn't played a role.

4. One ASC reported using AI but did not specify how.

5. Another respondent commented that AI is "much too expensive right now" to be used in an ASC.

