Annual compensation for non-physician providers — 9 survey insights

Thirty percent of full-time, non-physician providers at physician practices make more than $100,000 a year in direct monetary compensation, according to Physician's Practice's "2020 Staff Salary Survey."

The survey's 295 respondents specified how much the average non-physician provider earns annually:

Note: Percentages exceed 100 due to rounding.

1. Less than $30,000: 10 percent

2. $30,001 to $40,000: 7 percent

3. $40,001 to $50,000: 5 percent

4. $50,001 to $60,000: 4 percent

5. $60,001 to $70,000: 4 percent

6. $70,001 to $80,000: 8 percent

7. $80,001 to $90,000: 10 percent

8. $90,001 to $100,000: 23 percent

9. More than $100,000: 30 percent

