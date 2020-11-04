5 specialties with the largest gender disparities, from Doximity

Gender disparities remain in 2020, with some specialties more unequal than others, according to Doximity's "2020 Physician Compensation Report" released Oct. 29.

Doximity used its data repository, including responses from more than 135,000 licensed U.S. physicians, to calculate the findings in its report.

Here are five specialties with the largest wage gaps between men and women in 2020:

ENT: $493,888 for men, $384,983 for women

Geriatrics: $304,002 for men, $239,032 for women

Orthopedics: $614,447 for men, $491,770 for women

Research: $181,633 for men, $145,694 for women

OB-GYN: $397,578 for men, $319,513 for women

