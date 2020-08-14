5 largest Memphis-area physician practices
The Memphis Business Journal compiled a list of the largest Memphis, Tenn.-area physician practices.
The Business Journal surveyed area practices to acquire the number of physicians practicing at the group.
Here are largest physician practices in the Memphis area:
1. Baptist Medical Group in Memphis, 754 physicians
2. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Physician Enterprise in Memphis, 248 physicians
3. University Clinical Health in Memphis, 114 physicians
4. West Cancer Center & Research Institute in Germantown, 60 physicians
5. Campbell Clinic PC in Germantown, Tenn., 49 physicians
