33 statistics to know about employed vs. independent physicians — Salary, practice setting shift & more

Physician networking site Doximity released its 2019 physician compensation report comparing average salary differences among specialties, as well as how salaries have changed at different practice settings.

Doximity compiled the report from surveys completed by 90,000 licensed, full-time U.S. physicians who work at least 40 hours a week.

Additionally, Merritt Hawkins' 2019 inpatient/outpatient revenue survey highlighted how the percentage of employed and independent physicians has changed over time:

How salary differs among practice settings:

Single specialty group

1. 2018 average compensation: $377,414

2. 2017 average compensation: $373,240

3. Change: 1 percent increase

Solo practice

4. 2018 average compensation: $366,967

5. 2017 average compensation: $354,624

6. Change: 3 percent increase

Multispecialty group

7. 2018 average compensation: $360,767

8. 2017 average compensation: $355,972

9. Change: 1 percent increase

Health system/accountable care organization/integrated delivery network

10. 2018 average compensation: $342,027

11. 2017 average compensation: $341,444

12. Change: .017 percent increase

Hospital

13. 2018 average compensation: $330,433

14. 2017 average compensation: $355,094

15. Change: 7 percent decrease

Health maintenance organization

16. 2018 average compensation: $327,784

17. 2017 average compensation: $330,523

18. Change: 1 percent decrease

Academic

19. 2018 average compensation: $307,180

20. 2017 average compensation: $338,449

21. Change: 9 percent decrease

Physician employment

2018:

22. Independent: 31.4 percent

23. Employed by a hospital or physician owned group: 49. 1 percent

24. Other: 19.5 percent

2016

25. Independent: 32.7 percent

26. Employed by a hospital or physician owned group: 57.9 percent

27. Other: 9.4 percent

2014:

28. Independent: 34.6 percent

29. Employed by a hospital or physician owned group: 52.8 percent

30. Other: 12.5 percent

2012:

31. Independent: 48.5 percent

32. Employed by a hospital or physician owned group: 43.7 percent

33. Other: 7.8 percent

