33 statistics to know about employed vs. independent physicians — Salary, practice setting shift & more
Physician networking site Doximity released its 2019 physician compensation report comparing average salary differences among specialties, as well as how salaries have changed at different practice settings.
Doximity compiled the report from surveys completed by 90,000 licensed, full-time U.S. physicians who work at least 40 hours a week.
Additionally, Merritt Hawkins' 2019 inpatient/outpatient revenue survey highlighted how the percentage of employed and independent physicians has changed over time:
How salary differs among practice settings:
Single specialty group
1. 2018 average compensation: $377,414
2. 2017 average compensation: $373,240
3. Change: 1 percent increase
Solo practice
4. 2018 average compensation: $366,967
5. 2017 average compensation: $354,624
6. Change: 3 percent increase
Multispecialty group
7. 2018 average compensation: $360,767
8. 2017 average compensation: $355,972
9. Change: 1 percent increase
Health system/accountable care organization/integrated delivery network
10. 2018 average compensation: $342,027
11. 2017 average compensation: $341,444
12. Change: .017 percent increase
Hospital
13. 2018 average compensation: $330,433
14. 2017 average compensation: $355,094
15. Change: 7 percent decrease
Health maintenance organization
16. 2018 average compensation: $327,784
17. 2017 average compensation: $330,523
18. Change: 1 percent decrease
Academic
19. 2018 average compensation: $307,180
20. 2017 average compensation: $338,449
21. Change: 9 percent decrease
Physician employment
2018:
22. Independent: 31.4 percent
23. Employed by a hospital or physician owned group: 49. 1 percent
24. Other: 19.5 percent
2016
25. Independent: 32.7 percent
26. Employed by a hospital or physician owned group: 57.9 percent
27. Other: 9.4 percent
2014:
28. Independent: 34.6 percent
29. Employed by a hospital or physician owned group: 52.8 percent
30. Other: 12.5 percent
2012:
31. Independent: 48.5 percent
32. Employed by a hospital or physician owned group: 43.7 percent
33. Other: 7.8 percent
