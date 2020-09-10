28 USPI facilities earn Press Ganey recognition

Twenty-eight of Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International's facilities were recognized by Press Ganey for delivering "exemplary" patient-centric care.

Eighteen USPI facilities earned Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Awards. The Guardian of Excellence Awards recognize facilities that have achieved the 95th percentile in patient experience, engagement or clinical quality performance. The guardian designation is given to facilities that sustain performance in the top 5 percent for each reporting period.

Ten facilities earned Press Ganey Pinnacle of Excellence Awards. The Pinnacle designation recognizes facilities that have maintained high levels of excellence for multiple periods.

Twenty-three USPI facilities earned Press Ganey honors in 2019.

