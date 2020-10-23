23% of practices increased physician staffing in the past 2 years — 6 survey insights

More than one-fourth of physicians expect to see a change in staffing levels this year, according to Physician's Practice's "2020 Staff Salary Survey."

The survey's 295 respondents specified staffing level changes by position over the past two years:

1. Physicians

Increased: 23 percent

Decreased: 11 percent

Stayed the same: 66 percent

2. Non-physician providers (nurse practitioners, physician assistants)

Increased: 24 percent

Decreased: 12 percent

Stayed the same: 63 percent

3. Nurses (registered nurses, licensed practical nurses)

Increased: 16 percent

Decreased: 7 percent

Stayed the same: 77 percent

4. Medical assistants

Increased: 25 percent

Decreased: 13 percent

Stayed the same: 62 percent

5. Front desk staff

Increased: 22 percent

Decreased: 14 percent

Stayed the same: 64 percent

6. Billers and coders

Increased: 9 percent

Decreased: 5 percent

Stayed the same: 86 percent

