23% of practices increased physician staffing in the past 2 years — 6 survey insights
More than one-fourth of physicians expect to see a change in staffing levels this year, according to Physician's Practice's "2020 Staff Salary Survey."
The survey's 295 respondents specified staffing level changes by position over the past two years:
1. Physicians
Increased: 23 percent
Decreased: 11 percent
Stayed the same: 66 percent
2. Non-physician providers (nurse practitioners, physician assistants)
Increased: 24 percent
Decreased: 12 percent
Stayed the same: 63 percent
3. Nurses (registered nurses, licensed practical nurses)
Increased: 16 percent
Decreased: 7 percent
Stayed the same: 77 percent
4. Medical assistants
Increased: 25 percent
Decreased: 13 percent
Stayed the same: 62 percent
5. Front desk staff
Increased: 22 percent
Decreased: 14 percent
Stayed the same: 64 percent
6. Billers and coders
Increased: 9 percent
Decreased: 5 percent
Stayed the same: 86 percent
