21.2% of providers prefer hospital employment to other practice settings

The number of practicing providers interested in solo practice or independent ownership is up 2.4 percent from 2019, according to The Medicus Firm's "2020 Practice Preference & Relocation Survey."

The Medicus Firm, a national physician search company, collected survey responses from 2,464 providers in its proprietary physician database and American Medical Association data in June and July.

Of the roughly 66.7 percent of respondents who provided demographic information, about 67 percent held MDs, and 11.5 percent had DOs. Nearly 6 percent were physician assistants, and 15.5 percent were nurse practitioners.

What type of practice setting appealed to practicing survey respondents the most:

1. Solo/own my own practice: 11 percent

2. Single-specialty group/partnership: 26.2 percent

3. Multispecialty group/partnership: 14 percent

4. Hospital-employed: 21.2 percent

5. Military government/employed: 4.1 percent

6. University employed/academic: 11 percent

7. Concierge or direct care practice: 4.1 percent

8. Non-clinical, corporate or industry job: 3.6 percent

9. Telehealth: 4.8 percent

