10 states with the lowest average pay for physicians and surgeons

Physicians in Michigan receive the lowest average compensation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey.

The survey data, released March 31, comes from information gathered in May 2020 and shows the mean annual wage for physicians was $218,850 nationwide. The data does not include pediatric ophthalmologists.

Here are the 10 states with the lowest average annual salary for physicians and surgeons.

1. Oregon: $205,460

2. Oklahoma: $205,440

3. New York: $204,290

4. Pennsylvania: $202,340

5. North Carolina: $198,750

6. Tennessee: $194,700

7. Massachusetts: $187,980

8. Mississippi: $184,170

9. Kansas: $180,960

10. Michigan: $178,230

