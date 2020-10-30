10 specialties with the lowest salaries in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has left a lasting effect on healthcare compensation, according to Doximity's 2020 Physician Compensation Report released Oct. 29.

Doximity used its data repository including responses from more than 135,000 licensed U.S. physicians to calculate the findings in its report.

Here are 10 specialties with the lowest average annual salaries in 2020:

Preventive medicine: $234,587

Pediatrics: $243,253

Medical genetics: $252,930

Endocrinology: $259,748

Family medicine: $261,536

Geriatrics: $272,766

Infectious disease: $277,881

Internal medicine: $280,088

Rheumatology: $289,823

Occupational medicine: $293,417

