10 most expensive ASC procedures

A breast reconstruction procedure was the most expensive procedure done at ASCs in 2019, according to a Definitive Healthcare ranking.

Definitive Healthcare compiled data on 2019 all-payer medical claims from multiple U.S. medical claims clearinghouses. The dataset is updated monthly.

Here is the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System/Current Procedural Terminology code and average per-procedure charge for the 10 most expensive ASC procedures, ranked by average cost:

1. Breast reconstruction of a single breast with "stacked" deep inferior epigastric perforator flap(s) and/or gluteal artery perforator flap(s)

HCPCS/CPT code: S2067

Average charge per procedure: $133,356

2. Cardioverter-defibrillator, other than single or dual chamber (implantable)

HCPCS/CPT code: C1882

Average charge per procedure: $111,187

3. Autologous cultured chondrocytes, implant

HCPCS/CPT code: J7330

Average charge per procedure: $85,498

4. Eculizumab injection

HCPCS/CPT code: J1300

Average charge per procedure: $77,423

5. Cardioverter-defibrillator, single chamber (implantable)

HCPCS/CPT code: C1722

Average charge per procedure: $76,879

6. Sipuleucel-t, minimum of 50 million autologous cd54+ cells activated with pap-gm-csf, including leukapheresis and all other preparatory procedures, per infusion

HCPCS/CPT code: Q2043

Average charge per procedure: $76,471

7. Injection, alglucosidase alfa (lumizyme), 10 mg

HCPCS/CPT code: J0221

Average charge per procedure: $76,000

8. Non-ophthalmic fluorescent vascular angiography

HCPCS/CPT code: C9733

Average charge per procedure: $75,000

9. Under intersex surgery

HCPCS/CPT code: 55970

Average charge per procedure: $73,186

10. Breast reconstruction with deep inferior epigastric perforator flap or superficial inferior epigastric artery flap

HCPCS/CPT code: S2068

Average charge per procedure: $68,239

