10 most expensive ASC procedures
A breast reconstruction procedure was the most expensive procedure done at ASCs in 2019, according to a Definitive Healthcare ranking.
Definitive Healthcare compiled data on 2019 all-payer medical claims from multiple U.S. medical claims clearinghouses. The dataset is updated monthly.
Here is the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System/Current Procedural Terminology code and average per-procedure charge for the 10 most expensive ASC procedures, ranked by average cost:
1. Breast reconstruction of a single breast with "stacked" deep inferior epigastric perforator flap(s) and/or gluteal artery perforator flap(s)
HCPCS/CPT code: S2067
Average charge per procedure: $133,356
2. Cardioverter-defibrillator, other than single or dual chamber (implantable)
HCPCS/CPT code: C1882
Average charge per procedure: $111,187
3. Autologous cultured chondrocytes, implant
HCPCS/CPT code: J7330
Average charge per procedure: $85,498
4. Eculizumab injection
HCPCS/CPT code: J1300
Average charge per procedure: $77,423
5. Cardioverter-defibrillator, single chamber (implantable)
HCPCS/CPT code: C1722
Average charge per procedure: $76,879
6. Sipuleucel-t, minimum of 50 million autologous cd54+ cells activated with pap-gm-csf, including leukapheresis and all other preparatory procedures, per infusion
HCPCS/CPT code: Q2043
Average charge per procedure: $76,471
7. Injection, alglucosidase alfa (lumizyme), 10 mg
HCPCS/CPT code: J0221
Average charge per procedure: $76,000
8. Non-ophthalmic fluorescent vascular angiography
HCPCS/CPT code: C9733
Average charge per procedure: $75,000
9. Under intersex surgery
HCPCS/CPT code: 55970
Average charge per procedure: $73,186
10. Breast reconstruction with deep inferior epigastric perforator flap or superficial inferior epigastric artery flap
HCPCS/CPT code: S2068
Average charge per procedure: $68,239
