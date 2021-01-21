10 areas with highest physician pay growth — multispecialty groups are No. 1

Average annual pay grew the most for physicians in multispecialty group practices last year, according to Doximity's 2020 Physician Compensation Report.

The networking site for medical professionals surveyed about 44,000 full-time U.S. physicians on compensation growth from 2019 to 2020 and found:

1. Multispecialty groups: 4.1 percent growth to hit $408,901

2. Health maintenance organizations: 3.9 percent growth to hit $370,235

3. Industry or pharmaceutical: 3.8 percent growth to hit $387,601

4. Health system: 2.7 percent growth to hit $381,984

5. Single specialty group: 2.3 percent growth to hit $425,341

6. Urgent care center: 2.1 percent growth to hit $244,464

7. Solo practice: 1.6 percent growth to hit $396,913

8. Academic: 1.2 percent growth to hit $337,298

9. Hospital: 1.1 percent growth to hit $380,003

10. Government: 0.6 percent growth to hit $252,809



