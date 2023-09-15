Why these health systems are investing in ASCs

Several health systems are looking toward ASCs to make care more accessible and create avenues for cost-effective outpatient care.

Here are four major health systems that are taking the plunge and investing in ASCs. Read more about the deals here.

Bon Secours Mercy Health System (Cincinnati)

Bon Secours Mercy Health, a 48-hospital Catholic system, partnered with Compass Surgical Partners to develop more than 30 ASCs across multiple states.

Why? "Providing quality outpatient surgical care is an important investment for the communities we serve, enabling us to expand access to care for patients in a way that is accessible and appropriate for their individual care needs," Bon Secours Mercy Health COO Don Kline said in a news release. "Compass Surgical Partners' expertise in creating patient-centered ambulatory surgical centers, coupled with their successful track record of leadership in this important space, makes them an ideal partner for this long-term initiative."

Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)

Intermountain signed a collaboration agreement with Surgery Partners for the management of the system's existing ASCs in Utah and Idaho and the development of surgery centers in other markets.

Why? "Combining [Surgery Partners'] expertise and experience with ours will add significant value for our surgery patients and caregivers and will establish an operating model upon which we can build as we continue to expand outpatient care at other locations," Mike Clark, Intermountain's executive lead of ASCs, said.

OhioHealth (Columbus)

OhioHealth and Surgery Partners agreed to create a company that will grow ASC joint ventures across Ohio.

Why? The partnership will foster relationships with top surgeons in the state, offering them an opportunity to further invest in their practice, patients and community.

Methodist Health System (Dallas)

Methodist, a 12-hospital system, teamed with Surgery Partners to acquire and open ASCs in North Texas.

Why? "ASCs add a new option to provide convenient and cost-effective care for outpatient surgery," Methodist CEO James Scoggin Jr. said. "The collaborative efforts with Surgery Partners will not only meet market demands but will provide new job opportunities across the region. It's a win-win."