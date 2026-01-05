5 independent physician groups acquired in 2025

Independent physician groups continued to disappear into larger health systems and corporate platforms in 2025.

Here are five independent physician groups Becker’s has reported on in the last year.

1. In July, Winter Haven, Fla.-based Bond Clinic, a 90-provider physician group, was acquired by AdventHealth. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth purchased the group’s 28-specialty assets and care sites located throughout Polk County. The deal brings the physician group under AdventHealth, which comprises more than 4,000 employed physicians and advanced practice providers.

2. Charlotte, N.C.-based Carolina NeuroSurgery & Spine Associates, one of the country’s largest independent neurosurgery practices, will officially join Atrium Health on Oct. 1. Founded more than 80 years ago, CNSA is among the largest neurosurgery practices in the U.S. The group includes more than 70 physicians and advanced practice providers, offering services ranging from nonoperative care and minimally invasive outpatient procedures to highly complex surgical interventions. Atrium Health and CNSA have worked together for decades on neurosurgery and spine care in the greater Charlotte area.

3. In June, Sanford acquired Creekside Medical Clinic, a physician-owned practice in Rapid City offering outpatient care, preventive screenings and on-site lab services. The clinic’s four physicians will join Sanford.

4. Also in June, Sanford acquired Rapid City-based Creekside Medical Clinic, an independent, physician-owned group. The clinic, which has four physicians on its staff who are expected to join Sanford, provides outpatient care, preventive health screenings and an on-site laboratory.

5. Conshohocken, Pa.-based pharmaceutical company Cencora plans to acquire the majority of the outstanding equity interests it does not currently own in OneOncology from TPG for approximately $3.6 billion. OneOncology is a physician-led platform that supports independent community oncology practices by providing shared infrastructure, data analytics, operational support and growth resources.The OneOncology network includes about 1,750 providers across more than 565 care locations nationwide.