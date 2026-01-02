2 hospital, health system layoffs in December

Here are two hospital and health system layoffs that happened in December, as reported by Becker’s:

1. Oakland, Calif.-based Alameda Health System will lay off 296 employees as a result of H.R. 1-related funding cuts. Affected employees will be notified on Jan. 6, including those in administrative, clinical, management and support roles.

2. Vibra Specialty Hospital of Portland (Ore.) will close and lay off 310 employees. Affected positions at the critical care hospital include CEO, marketing chief, clinical chief, dialysis nurse manager, pharmacy director, nursing director and human resources director.