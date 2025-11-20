Why 5 physician practices, clinics closed in Q3

Here are five physician practices and clinics that closed during the third quarter, for reasons ranging from recalls to retirements, as reported by Becker’s.

A pain management clinic in Troy, Mich., abruptly closed, after the center’s director was injured in a motorcycle accident. Myrtletown, Calif.-based North Coast Ophthalmology and Humboldt Physicians Surgery and Laser Center will permanently close in February with both ophthalmologists preparing to retire. Lakeville, Minn.-based independent practice Dillman Clinic & Lab closed, with Megan Dillman, MD, an internal medicine physician and pediatrics specialists, joining Northfield Hospital Lakeville Clinic in January 2026. A longtime Martinsburg, W.Va., physician plans to retire and close his practice after 45 years. The Orthopedic Center at Easton (Md.) closed temporarily after a vendor issued a recall affecting the facility’s MRI machine.