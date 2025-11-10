Michigan pain center closes abruptly

A pain management clinic in Troy, Mich., has abruptly closed, Local 4 Detroit reported Nov. 6.

Patients said Pain Free Life Centers, which offered noninvasive treatments such as laser therapy, now has newspaper-covered windows and its signage removed. Several patients told the outlet they prepaid thousands of dollars for treatment sessions and are unsure how to recover their money.

A sign on the door cited the “recent trauma and severity of injuries” to the center’s director, stating the office was “forced to close” temporarily.

Center Director Jeff Morton told Local 4 the clinic went out of business after he was injured in a motorcycle accident.

“Due to the seriousness of my injuries, we cannot operate the business anymore,” Dr. Morton said. “We are looking to work on a deal to reopen it. But right now, there’s nothing concrete, and we apologize to the patients. We served the community for over 14 years.”