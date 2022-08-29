Where medical real estate deals have been heating up

New Jersey experienced significant medical real estate activity in August.
Here are 11 states where medical real estate transactions have taken place that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 4:
Alabama
- Vestavia Hills, Ala.-based Vestavia Medical Center, a multitenant facility that houses an ASC, has sold for $27.2 million.
California
- A four-building medical office portfolio in Mission Viejo, Calif., has been bought for $134.8 million.
New Jersey
- The Cherry Hill (N.J.) Office Center, a 185,000-square-foot office complex with five buildings, was sold by Lakewood Equity for $21.4 million.
- A medical office building in Fair Lawn, N.J., has been sold.
- A medical office building with an SCA Health-affiliated ASC in Hackettstown, N.J., has been sold.
Illinois
- A physician group sold the property housing the Naperville, Ill.-based Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center for $15 million.
Indiana/Kentucky
- A four-building medical office portfolio in northern Kentucky and southern Indiana was acquired by Montecito Medical.
Louisiana
- SVN Urban Properties took over management of Galleria Medical Office Building in Metairie, La.
Ohio
- A three-building medical office complex with an ASC in Toledo, Ohio, has been sold.
Oklahoma
- A medical office building in Edmond, Okla., was sold for $1.45 million.
Pennsylvania
- Montecito Medical completed the acquisition of a medical office in Bethlehem, Pa.
Texas
- A 61,000-square-foot medical office building in Edinburg, Texas, was sold.