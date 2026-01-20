What’s new with Walgreens?

Here are five recent updates on retail giant Walgreens and its busy year in healthcare mergers, acquisitions and regulatory conflict:

1. Beth Leonard, the former chief corporate affairs officer at Walgreens Boost Alliance was appointed senior vice president and chief public affairs officer for Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, effective Feb. 2.

2. The FDA said Walgreens has addressed violations related to drug listing deficiencies for one of its products Dec. 19. The agency previously cited Walgreens in September 2023 for discrepancies in the electronic listing file of Walgreens Sensitive Extra Whitening (NDC 0363-1588), including inconsistencies in active ingredient information and strength values submitted to the FDA. The issues rendered the product misbranded under federal law.

3. Walgreens Boots Alliance officially transitioned to private ownership following its acquisition by New York City–based private equity firm Sycamore Partners Sept. 2. Under Sycamore’s ownership, Walgreens Boots Alliance will operate as five independent businesses: Walgreens, The Boots Group, Shields Health Solutions, CareCentrix and VillageMD.

4. In August, Cigna’s Evernorth invested $3.5 billion in Shields Health Solutions.

5. Walgreens Boots Alliance shareholders approved the company’s $10 billion acquisition by private equity firm Sycamore Partners during a special meeting held July 11, 2025.

5. CVS, Walgreens and grocery chains including Albertsons, Kroger and Giant Eagle entered separate agreements to acquire assets from Rite Aid in May 2025. These deals include prescription services and approximately 810 of the company’s 1,240 pharmacy locations.