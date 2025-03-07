What's new with Kaiser Permanente?

From layoffs to leadership moves, here are five updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente from the last month:

1. Kaiser Permanente shared plans to lay off 64 California employees by April 25. The layoffs do not involve direct patient care roles and primarily affect business function and IT positions, a spokesperson for Kaiser said in a March 5 statement shared with Becker's.

2. The new marketing chief for Kaiser's Geisinger Health told Becker's about plans to boost the digital patient experience and leverage the Risant Health partnership while being careful with AI. Hernando Ruiz-Jimenez was named chief marketing and communications officer of the Danville, Pa.-based health system in January after previously leading marketing at New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian and food and insurance companies.

3. Kaiser Permanente posted an operating income of $569 million (0.5% operating marin) in 2024, up from an operating income of $329 million (0.3% margin) in 2023, according to its Feb. 7 financial report. Kaiser reported operating revenues of $115.8 billion for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, up from $100.8 billion in 2023. The system posted operating expenses of $115.2 billion, up from $100.5 billion in 2023.

4. Boston-based Tufts University and Kaiser Permanente partnered to form the Food Is Medicine National Network of Excellence, a national network focused on addressing food insecurity and improving community health. The network will develop best practices related to food-based interventions, such as medically tailored meals, produce prescriptions and nutrition education, in healthcare and communities.

5. Kaiser Permanente executive Sam Glick has been named chair-elect of an institute at University of California San Francisco focused on healthcare innovation. Mr. Glick, who serves as executive vice president for enterprise strategy and business development at the Oakland, Calif.-based health system, will join the UCSF Rosenman Institute on July 1. He will remain in his role at Kaiser Permanente.