What's new with Amazon? 5 healthcare moves

Retail giant Amazon continues to expand into healthcare, emerging as a significant disruptor in the industry and a key player to watch.

Here are five healthcare moves from Amazon in the last 60 days:

1. Amazon Health Services teamed up with online behavioral healthcare provider Talkspace to expand access to mental health services.

2. Amazon's One Medical reopened its primary care office in New York City.

3. One Medical is set to lose its contract with Google by the end of 2024, the AHA reported.

4. Amazon reported $148 billion in revenue for the second quarter of 2024, up 10% from $134.4 billion during the same period last year.

5. GE HealthCare and Amazon Web Services are partnering to develop advanced generative artificial intelligence models and tools aimed at efficiently analyzing complex medical data.