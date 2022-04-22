What to know about USPI

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, an affiliate of Tenet Healthcare, is the nation's largest ASC chain. As of March 31, the company had an interest in 404 ambulatory surgery centers and 24 surgical hospitals in 34 states.

USPI's net operating revenue was a $92 million increase from the first quarter of 2021, according to the company's 2022 first quarter earnings report. The chain also brought in $738 million in net operating revenue during the first quarter.

It expects to have 12 percent growth this year after acquiring interest in about 160 ASCs in the last year and a half, according to an earnings call in February, as transcribed by Seeking Alpha.

USPI now has more than 11,000 physicians, the most of any ASC chain.

The company paid $1.1 billion to acquire ASCs from Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development last November, adding 85 ASCs to its network. It also spent $78 million to acquire eight Compass Surgical Partners ASCs last year

The company is headed by Brett Brodnax, president and CEO. Mr. Brodnax joined USPI in 1999 and served as senior vice president, executive vice president, chief development officer and president before becoming CEO in 2018.