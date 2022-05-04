What to know about Surgical Care Affiliates

Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates, one of the largest ASC companies by number of centers, has more than 260 ASCs in its portfolio.

The company is owned and operated by healthcare giant Optum, which has made three multimillion-dollar deals in 2022. Since Jan. 1, Optum has acquired 30-location independent physician organization Atrius Health, home healthcare business LHC Group and Refresh Mental Health.

Optum's revenue jumped nearly 19 percent in the first quarter, to $43.3 billion. Optum Health, which includes more than 53,000 physicians and SCA, said revenue per customer served was up 33 percent year over year in the first quarter as it added more members to its value-based care arrangements.

Surgical Care Affiliates employs more than 10,000 people, including 8,500 physicians, and serves more than 1 million patients annually.

Caitlin Zulla is SCA's CEO. She joined the ASC chain in 2015 and served as chief administrative officer and CFO before becoming CEO in December 2019.

Eighty of SCA's facilities were named among the best in America by Newsweek last October.

In 2021, SCA collaborated with Minneapolis-based Allina Health to build a surgery center in Brooklyn Park, Minn. It also opened the first cardiovascular ASC in Colorado as part of a joint venture with Denver-based Vascular Institute of the Rockies, Denver-based Advanced Heart & Vein Center and Denver Interventional and Vascular Labs of the Rockies.