Washington specialty clinics close in consolidation move

Four clinics owned by Yakima, Wash.-based Astria Health Centers closed as the health system consolidates services in an attempt to cut costs, the Yakima Herald reports.

Yakima-based centers Astria Health Center-Family Medicine and Astria Health Center Terrace Heights, as well as Astria Health Center-Selah (Wash.) and Astria Health Center-Summitview (Wash.) Multi-Specialty and Diagnostics all closed May 29.

Clinicians from the clinics will move to Astria Health Centers locations in Union Gap, Zillah and Toppenish, Wash.

Astria Health filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2019 and closed Astria Regional Medical Center as well as several clinics on its campus in January.

More articles on ASCs:

The 'new normal' for ASCs: 16 admins on how the pandemic will change the field forever

Dr. Thomas Vikoren: Same-day TJR 'made all the more important' by COVID-19

Indiana orthopedic practice with surgery center to open

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.