ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

USPI sells Montana ASC

Bozeman (Mont.) Health Cottonwood Clinic + Surgery Center has been sold in a joint venture between United Surgical Partners International and Bozeman Health, according to an Oct. 25 report from ConnectCRE.

The ASC was acquired by a joint venture between Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate. 

The three-story medical office building and ASC was built in 2021 and is 58,872 square feet. The facility is 100% occupied by the West Bozeman Surgery Center, Deaconess Intercity Imaging Center and Bozeman Deaconess Health Services.

Bozeman Health Cottonwood Clinic + Surgery Center was part of a portfolio of six USPI properties totaling 195,466 square feet that Remedy has acquired over several months. 

