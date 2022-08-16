USPI's growth strategy

United Surgical Partners International, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's surgery center business, is the largest ASC chain in the country, with 410 surgery centers and 24 surgical hospitals in 34 states.

It aims to have 575 to 600 ASCs by the end of 2025, according to a July 22 earnings call.

Tenet has been bolstering its ASC business to drive revenue, and this ASC focus is expected to continue. It has spent more than $2.5 billion in capital investment to scale USPI since December 2020, and it expects to see 12 percent growth after acquiring interest in about 160 ASCs in under two years. USPI expects 2022 net operating revenue to rise to $3.2 billion or $3.3 billion, with surgical cases increasing 3 percent to 4 percent year over year.

According to the earnings call, USPI is also focused on partnering with larger physician practice platforms as a diversification and growth strategy. It will also continue to foster partnerships with health systems.

At the end of June, Tenet acquired Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health's 5 percent equity position in USPI to own 100 percent of the company's voting shares.