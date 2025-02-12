USPI revenue climbs to $4.5B: 7 things to know

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International reported $4.5 billion in net operating revenues for 2024, a 15.4% increase from $3.9 billion in 2023, according to parent company Tenet Healthcare’s earnings report released on Feb. 21.

Here are seven more notes:

1. USPI’s net operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 reached $1.3 billion, a 16.9% increase from $1.1 billion in Q4 2023. Growth was driven by higher net revenue per case, facility acquisitions and expanded service lines.

2. Same-facility system-wide net patient service revenues rose 8.6% year over year, with case volume up 0.1% and net revenue per case up 8.5%.

3. USPI’s adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 was $530 million, a 14.2% increase from $464 million in Q4 2023.

4. Full-year EBITDA climbed 20% to $1.8 billion, up from $1.5 billion in 2023, reflecting strong revenue per case growth, disciplined expense management and acquisition contributions.

5. As of Dec. 31, 2024, USPI held interests in 518 ASCs (375 consolidated) and 25 surgical hospitals (seven consolidated) across 37 states.

6. Tenet Healthcare reported an operating income of $6 billion (28.8% margin) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, up from $2.5 billion (12.2% margin) in 2023.

7. Tenet sold 14 hospitals in 2024 for more than $4.8 billion across California, South Carolina and Alabama. Operating cash flows in 2024 included $855 million in income tax payments related to gains from selling the hospitals and their operations.