USPI in 2024: 10 notes

Here are 10 things to know about Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's ASC arm, United Surgical Partners International, in 2024:

1. Tenet made a deal with Commure to launch its AI platform across Tenet's physician network.

2. Tenet sold 14 hospitals in 2024 for a total of $4.8 billion according to an Oct. 29 third-quarter earnings call. The profits from these sales has led to greater investment in its outpatient care.

"We continue to believe accelerating spend at USPI is the single most accretive thing to bring value within the company," Tenet CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, said in the call.

3. USPI holds 7.1% of the ASC market share in 2024. It is the largest ASC chain by number of physicians and centers, with 520 ASCs and 24 surgical hospitals in 37 states.

4. According to the third-quarter earnings call, USPI has nearly 20 centers in syndication and has opened six new ASCs.

5. USPI inked a deal with San Diego-based Synergy Orthopedics, the largest private practice orthopedic group in the city.

6. Total joint replacements at USPI are up 19%.

7. On Oct. 1, Tenet completed the sale of its 70% ownership of five hospitals in Alabama.

8. Tenet also sold nine hospitals in California and South Carolina for a total of $3.9 million.

9. After a "slower-than-expected" start, USPI merged with SurgCenter Development and its more than 90 ASCs after acquiring the company in November 2021 for approximately $1.2 billion.

10. USPI acquired 45 new centers in the first quarter, after it quietly purchased ASC chain Covenant Physician Partners.