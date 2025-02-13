The regulations making ASC development 'risky'

From Stark law to certificates of need, Shakeel Ahmed, MD, CEO of Atlas Surgical Group in St. Louis, joined Becker's to discuss the legislation potentially stifling ASC development.

Editor's note: This response has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: What specific legislative or regulatory barriers have been the most problematic in ASC development?

Dr. Shakeel Ahmed: Certificate-of-need laws, Stark law restrictions and site-neutral payment disparities remain the biggest barriers we face. Certificate-of-need laws are outdated relics that still exist in several states, requiring surgery centers to prove public need before opening — a monumental task that local hospitals successfully block in most cases.

The lack of site-neutral payments means Medicare continues to reimburse hospitals at significantly higher rates than ASCs, currently almost 80% more for the same procedures. In a fair system, this disparity would drive elective cases to outpatient settings, but that shift still hasn’t happened.

Meanwhile, anti-self-referral laws like Stark law and anti-kickback statutes make it difficult — or even risky — for physicians to invest in or directly access ASCs, even when they know they can provide better patient outcomes at a lower cost.