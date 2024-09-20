The new forces entering the ASC industry

The ASC industry is facing two new, opposing forces: consolidation by large ASC chains and independent ASCs with non-traditional business models.

UnitedHealth Group's Optum, parent company of ASC giant SCA Health, has made massive strides in acquiring physicians, physician practice groups and ASCs over the last several years. In 2023, Optum added nearly 20,000 physicians to its payroll, bringing its total to at least 90,000 affiliated physicians. The company operates 2,200 primary and specialty care offices in 16 states.

Amazon and CVS Health have also broken into the ASC space. Amazon has more than 221 primary care offices in more than 20 markets and early this year inked a deal to purchase primary care company One Medical for $3.9 billion, acquiring more than 200 physician offices and roughly 815,000 One Medical members.

In May, CVS Health closed on an $11.5 billion acquisition of Chicago-based primary care organization Oak Street Health. The company expects to have more than 300 locations by 2026. In March 2023, CVS also completed an $8 billion acquisition of Signify Health, adding 10,000 clinicians to its workforce.

At the same time, some new ASCs are attempting to change the structure of ongoing consolidation. Longtime ASC owner-operators Mark Quigley and John Webb, along with developer Woodrow Moore and analyst Arjun Gangakhedkar, created Ker Leader Medical earlier this year.

The new ASC operates under an ownership-focused model and was created to disrupt current corporate investment trends. The new structure puts physicians in leadership positions and provides them with the option of an exit strategy.

This is a pull factor for physician owners who, Mr. Moore told Becker's, "do not want to involve large intrusive institutional management, equity or health system partners" in the partnership phase and who may seek an exit strategy. The ASC also offers options for employee ownership and stock option plans.

Ker Medical's plan also focuses on internal acquisition, offering an acquisition-and-transition model to a new generation of physician leaders.

"The future of medicine should not be doctors being directed to the benefit of the hospitals, insurance companies and Wall Street firms, rather we offer the opportunity for physicians to build long term value for their patients and communities independently," Mr. Moore said.