The latest Amazon healthcare moves

Retail giant Amazon continues to expand into healthcare, including partnerships with several health systems through its hybrid primary care company One Medical.

Here are five Amazon healthcare moves since Oct. 1:

1. Amazon Web Services picked the first recipients of children's health innovation grants totaling $10 million, after saying in June it would award the funds as part of the inaugural AWS IMAGINE Grant: Children's Health Innovation Award. Amazon chose nine winners from across the globe Oct. 30, with U.S. health system awardees Kansas City, Mo.-based Children's Mercy Hospital, New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, San Diego-based Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine, and Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital.

2. Amazon One Medical rolled out AI tools for its EHR system, 1Life, aimed at easing healthcare providers' administrative burdens. Amazon One Medical's EHR system, 1Life, is integrating AI tools to enhance the efficiency of its clinical workflows.

3. Cleveland Clinic is collaborating with Amazon's One Medical to expand access to primary care and learn from the disruptor's digital strategy — the latest of 19 health systems to partner with Amazon on clinically and digitally integrated care.

4. Amazon Pharmacy is set to expand its presence by launching pharmacies in 20 additional cities across the U.S. in 2025. The new pharmacies will be integrated within Amazon same-day delivery sites, allowing for expedited medication delivery straight to customers' doorsteps.

5. Amazon's One Medical is expanding its collaboration with Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health. One Medical, which partners with Baylor Scott & White Health on specialty care referrals in that market, plans to open its fifth office in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, in Plano.