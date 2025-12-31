The headwinds, tailwinds of ASC growth

Steve Hockert, chief development officer at Southlake, Texas-based Solara Surgical, joined Becker’s to discuss the strongest tailwinds fueling ASC expansion and the headwinds operators must navigate over the next decade.

Editor’s note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Question: What are the biggest headwinds and tailwinds for ASC growth over the next decade?

Steve Hockert: Let’s start with tailwinds. I’ve oriented my career around ASCs because they hit the Quadruple Aim.

From a physician perspective, ASCs improve quality of life. Physicians can work more efficiently and reclaim hours in their day. From a patient perspective, satisfaction and outcomes are high, access is easier, and care is efficient.

There’s also cost reduction, payer alignment, and quality benchmarking. These factors are the fuel behind ASC growth and will continue for 10 years and beyond—especially for high-volume procedures. That’s a recipe for long-term sustainability.

As for headwinds, anesthesia is a major one. You can’t run an efficient ASC without reliable anesthesia coverage, and that’s a real challenge today. The economic burden of securing coverage can put financial pressure on ASCs.

Longer term, there’s also physician succession. If an ASC has 10 physician partners and half retire in five years, who backfills them? That’s always in the back of my mind.