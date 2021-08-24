Texas ophthalmology practice partners with Comprehensive EyeCare

Austin-based eye surgery practice Texan Eye is partnering with national vision care management services organization Comprehensive EyeCare, based in Las Vegas, according to an Aug. 24 news release.

With the addition of Texan Eye's 12 ophthalmologists and one surgery center, Comprehensive EyeCare expands its portfolio to 87 doctors, 41 clinics and seven ASCs across nine practices with locations in Nevada, Utah, Texas, and Washington.

Texan Eye is the first Texas-based ophthalmology practice to partner with Comprehensive EyeCare. Healthcare investment banking firm Provident Healthcare Partners advised Texan Eye through the partnership process.

The details of the transaction were not disclosed.